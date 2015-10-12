Rocket League adds Back to the Future's DeLorean on October 21

October 21, 2015 is Back to the Future Day: The day that Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Jennifer Parker arrive from 1985 to change history and set the world straight. To celebrate, Psyonix will release a Back to the Future-themed car pack for Rocket League on that same date. Do I really need to tell you what's in it?

It's the DeLorean Time Machine, of course! Which you already knew, since you read the headline, but I do hope that "Back to the Future-themed Rocket League DLC" would have led you immediately to that thought even without the front page giveaway.

"Truth be told, we used to fantasize and joke about having the DeLorean Time Machine in our game months before it even came out. We were all such huge Back to the Future fans here at Psyonix, that it was one of the few 'Holy Grails' we had hoped for besides having a hit game. The fact that we’re getting both of those 'best-case scenarios' in the same year is an amazing accomplishment for us, they’re things we’ll never forget!" Psyonix wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

"Hopefully you’ll never forget your time with the DeLorean Time Machine either, as we’ve worked meticulously to recreate its look, feel, and folding jet-wheels just as they appeared in the original motion picture trilogy. Best of all, it’s a heck of a lot of fun to play with—and comes complete with its signature 'Burnt Rubber' Rocket Trail to boot!"

As noticed by the good people at Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Psyonix confirmed on Twitter that the DeLorean DLC will be released for the PC version of Rocket League as well. It will sell for $2. You may now proceed with the "Great Scott!" posts in the forums.