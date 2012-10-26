Rock of Ages multiplayer is free to play this weekend

Everyone's going to be running around as zombies and vampires this weekend. Why not spend Halloween as an enormous rock? Nobody will complain about your costume because who can argue with a big round rock? PLUS you get to crush your enemies beneath your big rolling body, as long as they're standing slightly downhill. Rock of Ages can fulfil these dreams, and can be played against humans for free until Sunday. Visit the Rock of Ages Steam page to download it and have a read of our Rock of Ages review while you wait.