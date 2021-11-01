Riot is throwing events across tons of its games to celebrate Arcane's upcoming release

With League of Legends TV series Arcane hitting Netflix this month, Riot is throwing a whole bunch of events across its different games.

League of Legends is seeing Caitlyn get a huge art overhaul, updating her skins and splash art and giving them a nice refresh. She's also getting a new Arcane-themed skin along with Jayce and Arcane protagonists Jinx and Vi. Wild Rift is getting an in-game event, with skins for Jinx and Vi available to nab through daily logins and Jayce and Caitlyn being released as new characters through the upcoming Hextech Heist event.

Legends of Runeterra is getting an entire permanent PvE game mode called the Path of Champions. It'll include an Arcane-themed series featured around characters from the show and their adventures in Piltover and Zaun. Jayce is also arriving as a playable champion. Both Valorant and Teamfight Tactics are getting some Arcane cosmetics too, with the former getting an Arcane battle pass with new agent Chamber.

All this comes as Riot revealed it has a whopping 180 million monthly active users across games set in the League of Legends Universe—so that's Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League itself and China's Fight for the Golden Spatula. For comparison, Steam has roughly 120 million monthly active users, so you can get a sense of just how gigantic Riot's gaming empire has become.

Arcane is set to release on Netflix on November 6, with chosen content creators being able to co-stream the show's premiere on Twitch.