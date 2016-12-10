Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Dead Rising discounts on Humble Store end tomorrow

Capcom has discounted a bunch of its games on the Humble Store, and if you want to take advantage of the sale, you'll need to act fast—all of the games go back to their normal prices tomorrow, December 11.

The entire Resident Evil series—at least the games available on PC—is discounted, which means you can get Resident Evil 4 for $7, Resident Evil HD Remaster for $10, and Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition for $13.80. The Revelations sub-series is also on sale for $6.90 and $15 respectively for the first two games.

Street Fighter 5 is discounted to $30, and you can get its Deluxe edition that includes the 2016 season pass for $54. And while the Capcom sale's promo banner features Ultra Street Fighter IV art, the game itself is not discounted. Street Fighter X Tekken, on the other hand, is on sale for $6.

And like Guy Fieri with Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, Capcom has its own triple-D. The Dead Rising series, Devil May Cry franchise, and Dragon's Dogma are all on sale. Dead Rising is $16, Dead Rising 2 and Off the Record are $6 each, and Dead Rising 3 is $15. DmC Devil May Cry—the best game in the series, as far as I'm concerned—only costs $7.50 for the remainder of the sale, and the underrated action RPG Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is going for $12.

There are a bunch of other games on sale, and you can see them all on the Humble Store.