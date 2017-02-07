Popular

Resident Evil 7 speedrun is a knife-only Madhouse sprint

You could try this at home too, I guess.

Resident Evil 7 is a very scary videogame set in a creepy old mansion. Typically, it takes players around 10-15 hours to finish the game, but in real life you'd probably not want to linger around a house full of deranged murderers for that long. No, around three hours seems more reasonable, which is what speedrunner Quizzle has done.

He's playing on the Madhouse difficulty as well, which lacks checkpoints and regenerating health. The final run time is 3:26, with eight restarts and, uh, all Mr Everywheres destroyed. 

Check out the run below. I won't be attempting this anytime soon because I found this game utterly punishing. In a good way, I guess.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
