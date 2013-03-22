Resident Evil 6 trailer shows Left 4 Dead 2 crossover cameos, roundhouse kicks

Resident Evil 6 is out on PC starting today, and as announced by Capcom last week , it will feature PC zombie-slayers Coach, Ellis, Nick, and Rochelle from Left 4 Dead 2 in the exclusive Mercenaries No Mercy mode. A new trailer shows them doing what they do best, but the crossover hop seems to have bestowed the foursome with a repertoire of hilariously dramatic melee moves. There's no reason why the barrel-chested Coach would choose to shoulder-check through a horde before roll-diving away to blast an RPG at point blank, but damn if it isn't stylish.

You can grab Resident Evil 6 on Steam for $40. The L4D2 cross-over content will be available free April 5th.