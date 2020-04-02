When does Resident Evil 3 Remake unlock in my time zone?

Pack up your bags, because Resident Evil 3 Remake is around the corner and Raccoon City is wonderful this time of year. It's got burning buildings, murderous infected, big guns, and one whole Jill Valentine. Resident Evil 3 Remake looks like a faithful reimagining of the original PlayStation game, but when exactly can you start playing it?

When Resident Evil 3 Remake unlocks in your time zone

In a thankful bit of consistency during uncertain times, Resident Evil 3 Remake appears to be getting a pretty standard release rollout. Unfortunately, Capcom hasn't officially said when the game is unlocking for Steam, but we know when it unlocks on consoles. Assuming the two times will coincide, you can start playing Resident Evil 3 Remake April 2 at 9 PM PT or April 3 at 12 AM ET. Here's that time listed for a few other regions.

Pacific Time (US) - 4/2 at 9:00 PM

Eastern Time (US) - 4/3 at 12:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (UK) - 4/3 at 4:00 AM

British Summer Time (UK) - 4/3 at 5:00 AM

Australian Eastern Daylight Time - 4/3 at 3:00 PM

If you don't see your time zone listed above, worry not. Follow this link to a handy time zone converter. You'll see the times above listed in a row and a box below to enter another time zone. Punch yours in and it will automatically convert to the time that Resident Evil 3 Remake will unlock in your region.

In the meantime, you can already read our review and read up on everything you need to know about Resident Evil 3 Remake before its full release tonight.