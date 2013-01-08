Remember Me trailer plays glitchy piano music, shows clumsy androids

I don't care if I'm playing an elite memory-eraser hopping across the rooftops of a cluttered Neo-Paris, I still want my money back if the robo-pianist I'm listening to shorts a circuit halfway through a sonata. That doesn't seem to faze Nilin, the wild-haired, guard-punching heroine of Dotnod's cinematic fight-and-flight Remember Me .

The latest trailer from the developer boasts plenty of Nilin's melee prowess, what appears to be some sort of cyber-daisy attached to her neck, and her graceful recovery from a bump against an android shopper. Yes, android shoppers in Neo-Paris. French chic is the wave of the future.