Remastered version of .hack//G.U. RPG trilogy lands on Steam

The PS2 .hack//G.U. series of action-RPGs has slashed onto Steam, offering all three games in the trilogy plus a new, fourth chapter called Reconnection.

The .hack//G.U. titles are single-player JRPGs set inside a fictional MMO, which is an intriguing premise. The originals are well-loved and the new PC package, called .hack//G.U. Last Recode, features revamped graphics at 1080p and should run at a stable 60fps.

It also boasts a swathe of balance changes that should make the games less of a grind, including quicker movement speed, a larger item inventory, increased XP gain, and skippable cut-scenes.

Bandai Namco has also slipped in a brand new fourth game to the collection called Reconnection, which continues the story of the previous games. You control Haseo as he logs back into the MMO to try and rescue Ovan before the game shuts down.

If you fancy it, the collection is £39.99/$49.99 on Steam.