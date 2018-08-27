Remake of Resident Evil remake 'wouldn’t be laughable', says Capcom

Capcom plans to "explore" more remakes following Resident Evil 2, we learned earlier this month. Where exactly it'll cast its net remains to be seen—but it seems reimagining the Resident Evil remake isn't out of the question.

In conversation with Game Informer at Gamescom, director Kazunori Kadoi said he and his team are keen to get the incoming Resident Evil 2 remake out of the door first, before turning their attention to what might be next. The Resident Evil remake—launched in 2002 for the Nintendo Gamecube; remastered in HD in 2015—however, isn't beyond their purview.

"We’ve got a lot of fans who ask for their favorite games, but we’re not going to commit to anything right now," Kadoi tells Game Informer. "We’d like to keep our possibilities open for the future and see what makes the most sense when we come to it. We don’t want to feed just nostalgia. We want to bring [out] how people felt about the original games and if we can, reimagine it in a way so that it bridges the generation gap between people who played it 20 years ago and newcomers."

"Certainly enough time has passed that it wouldn’t be laughable to remake the remake. I personally think that would be an interesting thing to do."

