Re:Legend, the monster farming sim-JRPG, is coming to Steam at the end of August

Re:Legend is a "sim JRPG" inspired by games like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, except that instead of raising crops and farm animals, you're taming and raising monsters known as Magnus. It enjoyed a tremendously successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017 and then connected with publisher 505 Games for a planned Steam Early Access release in 2018.

These things don't always work out quite according to schedule, but 505 has now committed Re:Legend to an August 30 Early Access release on Steam. Players will awaken on Vokka Island with no memory of how they got there, and must learn to survive—farming, fishing, making friends, and occasionally fighting—while embarking on adventures to reclaim lost memories. It's playable solo, or in co-op multiplayer groups of up to four people.

Developer Magnus Games Studio described the Early Access release as the final phase of Re:Legend's development, but a full release isn't quite imminent. The Early Access period is expected to last 9-12 months, during which time players can "help the development team define the final game content." The game world will also be expanded with new biomes throughout the Early Access phase.

Re:Legend is currently available for wishlisting, and will go for $20 when the Early Access release is live. Hit up play-relegend.com to find out more.