Redfall gameplay looks like Left 4 Dead with vampires

Redfall (opens in new tab) is Left 4 Dead if Left 4 Dead lost all its zombies and replaced them with vampires. At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase we finally saw what playing the game will be like and it looks surprisingly familiar to Valve's co-op shooter.



Arkane Studios' multiplayer shooter featured characters crawling through dark abandoned buildings passing their flashlights over hiding vampires. The close-quarters combat didn't look as fast-paced as Left 4 Dead, but that might have just been for readability during a big event. I can easily imagine hordes of vampires with special, more dangerous ones mixed in.

There's a clip later in the video that shows the team of players set up on rooftops overlooking city streets. That might suggest that the battles could operate at a much larger scale than the zombie shooter. We also saw characters with special abilities like a magical shield and a stake that temporarily froze a vampire in place.



The structure of the game remains unknown. I don't know if you'll go on specific missions or if you will linearly travel through zones. We will surely find out more as we near the game's early 2023 release date.