A new movie and a batch of screens have a arrived showing off Red Faction: Armageddon's co-op survival mode. Infestation has you and three friends holding off waves of luminescent enemies in the dark catacombs beneath Mars. The aliens can see through the gloom, but they don't have the giant guns and gravity warping energy weapons that you do. Check out the new footage and images below

For more on the game, have a look at the Red Faction: Armageddon site. The game's due out at the end of May.