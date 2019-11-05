How to save in Red Dead Redemption 2

How do you save in Red Dead Redemption 2? The PC version of Rockstar’s sprawling Western epic is finally here after a year-long delay relative to the console release and there’s nothing that’ll spoil the fun more than by losing hours and hours of progress. And if you don’t know how to save in RDR2, that’s exactly what could happen.

As you may know if you’ve played even a small amount of the console version of the game, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an experience that takes its time; just wait until you get to the epilogue. Anyway, while slow trudges on your horse for miles as the sun sets on the American frontier is atmospheric, you don’t want to do it all over again after losing some progress. So, here’s how to save in RDR2.

RDR2: how to save your game

The save game option is a little hidden away, but you can find it by hitting the 'STORY' tab on the pause menu. From there there's a huge place to click on the left of your screen that gives you the option to save your game—you can't miss it.

That said there are some occasions in the game when you cannot save, such as the very beginning. Just make sure you dig through this part and you'll be able to save what you've done later on. Just make sure you do so before a big event is about to take place in the game, or you've gone through a big session without hitting save.