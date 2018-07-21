Reaper's Hellfire shotgun is getting Nerfed. Literally

Overwatch's Reaper is getting his Hellfire shotgun Nerfed. Literally.

Blizzard has teamed up with Hasbro to create a Nerf gun replica of of the iconic shotgun. The Nerf Rival Overwatch Reaper Wight Edition blaster—which holds eight Nerf Rival rounds—will be a fully-functional Nerf gun complete with spring-action mechanism, a ready indicator, and a safety lock. Here take a look at the teaser:

Ready for combat operations.Add Reaper’s #NerfRival Hellfire Shotgun to your arsenal in 2019. pic.twitter.com/HZxYegdxqKJuly 20, 2018

When a Twitterer replied to say "now I can be exceptionally edgy in the real world," Blizzard responded : "You're going to be so cool."

All going well (i.e. if it sells), what might be next? Mei's Endothermic Blaster? Junkrat's Frag Launcher?

If you've still yet to give it a go, Overwatch is free for everyone this weekend. The free weekend will include all Overwatch heroes and 18 maps in Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Loot boxes will be earned, levels will be upped, and any progress you make will carry over into the full game if you should choose to buy it.