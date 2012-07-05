Realism Theater: one Arma 2 battle, three perspectives

In this episode of Realism Theater : a battle waged by men, tanks, and a Harrier. It's a kind of Trilogy of Terror assembled by three of the Arma community's best player-videographers, showing the same battle from different points-of-view. 82 minutes of war footage against deadly AI infantry and armor await you.

Beagle is... CLOSE AIR SUPPORT

http://youtu.be/40k-sRQsvoA?hd=1

CHKilroy is... INFANTRY TEAM LEAD

http://youtu.be/lsIgEcafDN0

Dslyecxi is... LAV COMMANDER (LIGHT ARMORED VEHICLE) & HQ

http://youtu.be/W01I0b-ZAXk