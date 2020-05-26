Razer’s new Gigantus V2 3XL mouse pad is bigger than my desk

Your mouse pad might be cool, but is it big enough to double as a duvet? It may seem like a silly comparison (because it is), but one of the selling points for Razer's new Gigantus V2, which is offered in up to a massive 3XL size, is its "upgraded surface with a higher thread count weave for the perfect balance between speed and control."

In other words, this isn't some cheap-o mouse pad that you might find in a dingy motel room. I don't think so, anyway—Razer doesn't actually say what the thread count is, only that it's higher than the original Gigantus.

Thread account aside, Razer offers the Gigantus V2 in four different sizes:

Razer Gigantus V2 M—360 x 275 x 3 mm (14.17 x 10.83 x 0.12 inches), $9.99

Razer Gigantus V2 L—450 x 400 x 3 mm (17.72 x 15.75 x 0.12 inches), $14.99

Razer Gigantus V2 XXL—940 x 410 x 4 mm (37 x 16.14 x 0.15 inches), $29.99

Razer Gigantus V2 3XL—1,200 x 550 x 4mm (47.24 x 21.65 x 0.15 inches), $49.99

I have no idea why Razer jumped straight from L to XXL, but what I do know is that the XXL is gigantic, as the name suggests. It's even bigger than Corsair's MM300 Extended, the best oversized mouse pad, which almost seems puny by comparison. And at the other end of the spectrum, the size of the M model is in line with a traditional mouse mat, presumably with the same sweet thread count weave. Which, by the way, why aren't mouse pad makers including thread counts in the specifications? We need to know! (not really)

Beyond the size options and fancy weave, Razer also pitches a "thick, high-density rubber foam backing" as being an improvement over its predecessor. And for $10 more, Razer will spruce up the design (on top, that is) with text, colors, patterns, icons, or certain game images. It's not an option on the 3XL, though.

The Gigantus V2 is available now.