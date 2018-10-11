Razer’s Blade 15 laptops now have a LAN port, dual storage, and cheaper price

For some people, one of the biggest drawbacks to the Razer Blade 15—one of the best gaming laptops you can buy—is the cost of entry. Starting at $1,899, the Blade 15 is not exactly cheap. It still isn't, but Razer did add a new base model with a lower price tag and some nifty new features to boot.

The new base model now starts at $1,599, making it more accessible to gamers who might want to splurge on a premium thin and light machine built specifically for gaming. Razer isn't gimping the hardware for the new price point, either. It comes with the same Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU as found on the previous base model, only it's $300 cheaper.

So, what's different? Instead of a single 256GB SSD, the new base model pairs a smaller 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD. Buyers may balk at having the SSD capacity cut in half, but there's also a SKU available with the same 256GB SSD as before, plus a 2TB HDD, for $1,799.

The dual storage option is new to these latest iterations. Even if you opt for the pricier of the two, it's still cheaper than the previous version, with the benefit of bulk storage.

Razer also added an Ethernet port to base model Blade 15, for users who want a wired connection to their router for lower pings than what wireless connections typically deliver. And because no upgrade would be complete without some mention of RGB lighting, the base model offers a new single-zone RGB keyboard.

There's a new color option, too. It's a limited edition "Mercury White" model with a matte white finish, black USB ports, and non-illuminated Razer logo on the lid. This one carries a more premium price tag though, to reflect a burlier collection of hardware. There are two versions, one priced at $2,199 with GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU and a $2,599 model with a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU, both with a 512GB SSD and Full HD 144Hz display.

"With the Razer Blade 15 we created the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop and set a new precedent for the ideal mobile gaming experience. We listened to feedback from our fans and we have expanded on that experience with a new color option, Ethernet capability, more storage configurations, and a more affordable price," Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said.

The new dual-storage models are available now in the US, Canada, and China, and will ship in several European and Asia-Pacific countries next month. Razer will offer the Mercury White model sometime in the fourth quarter in the US and Canada, and at selected retailers in China.