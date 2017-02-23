Razer's $150 Power Bank gives laptops a battery boost

Razer is far from the first company to dabble in the portable battery pack space, though its new Power Bank is intended specifically for laptops—in particular the company's 12.5-inch Blade Stealth. The pitch from Razer is that if you own a Blade Stealth laptop, its Power Bank will push battery life past 15 hours.

The Power Bank consists of a 12,800 mAh capacity battery wrapped in a black CNC aluminum case. While Razer claims it's is optimized for the Blade, the Power Bank also works with other laptops equipped with a USB-C port.

Users can plug in mobile devices, too. The Power Bank has two USB-A ports and features Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology to charge mobile devices up to four times faster than standard chargers.

"High-performance mobile laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth are more a part of daily life than ever before, and keeping them charged and ready is a high priority," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "The Razer Power Bank enables true mobility for users who can now quickly and smartly charge their laptop, phone and tablet at the same time when an outlet isn’t an option."

The Power Bank measures 125.8 x 27.2 x 23.4mm and weighs 335 grams. Razer says it fits easily into back pockets.

Razer isn't yet accepting order for the Power Bank. Instead, it will be available next month for $150 (£145).