Razer upgrades Blade Stealth to a 13.3-inch display and tones down aesthetics

Razer has gone and sharpened its Blade Stealth gaming laptop with a few key upgrades, not the least of which is a bigger 13.3-inch panel squeezed into the same chassis as the 12.5-inch version. What Razer essentially did was eliminate some of the bezel (it's 50 percent thinner than before) to make room for a larger display.

The cost of doing so is two-fold. First, the upgraded Razer Blade weighs slightly more before—2.93 pounds versus 2.84 pounds. And secondly, the literal cost is higher with a starting price of $1,400 for a burly model consisting of touchscreen display, Intel Core i7-7500U processor clocked at 2.7GHz, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Razer will continue to sell the 12.5-inch model with a starting price of $900, but with a Core i5 processor paired with a 128GB PCIe SSD and non-touch 12.5-inch panel.

Razer's 13.3-inch Blade Stealth comes with a single display option, that being an IGZO touch panel with a 3200x1800 resolution. It is a high-quality display that offers 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, 400 nits brightness, and wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees.

The other big change is to aesthetics. With the 13.3-inch Blade Stealth, Razer is now offering a "gunmetal gray" variant with a tone-on-tone Razer logo and white backlit keyboard. Unlike the black color option, which is still available, Razer's logo is not illuminated on the lid.

Everything else about the Blade Stealth is virtually the same, it just boils down to whether you want to save a few bucks on a lower-end 12.5-inch configuration or shell out for an upgraded 13.3-inch model.

You can also add an external graphics box (Razer Core) to the Blade Stealth. The box alone costs $500 and comes with a 500W power supply, GbE LAN port, and a Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting to the Blade Stealth. It is compatible with several dual-slot graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia.