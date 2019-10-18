Razer says its Viper Ultimate mouse is 25% faster than other wireless mice

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer's extensive line of gaming mice just grew a little bit bigger with the introduction of the Viper Ultimate, a lightweight and wireless rodent designed for esports.

The Viper Ultimate uses Razer's new "HyperSpeed" 2.4GHz wireless technology. This is partially what makes it suitable for competitive gameplay, from Razer's standpoint.

"As tested and confirmed by TUV SUD PSB, a globally recognized certification institute, Razer HyperSpeed is 25 percent faster than leading wireless gaming mice. With the lowest click latency, it has the fastest transmission speed in any wireless mouse, registering swipes and clicks instantaneously," Razer says.

We'll reserve judgement until we've hand an opportunity to test the Viper Ultimate. In the meantime, here's a rundown of the pertinent specs:

HyperSpeed wireless (2.4GHz dongle included)

20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor

Up to 650 inches per second / 50G acceleration

8 programmable buttons

Razer optical mouse switches rated for 70 million clicks

On the fly sensitivity adjustment

Hybrid onboard and cloud storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Chroma lighting

70 hours battery life

This is an ambidextrous mouse, so depending on how flexible you are, two of the eight buttons might go unused (there are two thumb buttons on each side). It measures 117mm x 71mm x 38mm and weighs 74g.

The Viper Ultimate is available for $129.99, or bundled with a charging mouse dock for $149.99 (the dock sells for $49.99 on its own).