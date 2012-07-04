Razer partners with top DOTA 2 team Team Zenith

Peripheral maker and perennial esports supporter Razer has formed a partnership with one of the world's top Dota 2 teams, Team Zenith as they prepare for the Valve 2 International tournament in August.

The Singapore-based Team Zenith has been part of the gaming tournament scene since 2006 when they were known as Scythe. Teaming up with Razer has allowed the team to access a training ground to practice all hours of the day, apparently strengthening their presence as they compete for a frankly ludicrous million US dollars of prize money.

Valve's second sponsored Dota 2 Tournament - portentously titled 'The International' - begins August 31st at gaming show PAX Prime, taking place in Seattle. It runs until September 2nd, and will see some of the biggest and best MOBA teams in the world compete: Evil Geniuses, Orange eSports, Counter Logic Gaming and LGD.

Robert “RazerGuy” Krakoff, President of Razer USA expressed his excitement to be working with Team Zenith stating, “Team Zenith have proved to be one of the most outstanding Dota 2 teams in the world and it's a pleasure for us to work with them and support them on their way to one of the biggest tournaments of their lives." More importantly for PC gamers, it's another vote of confidence for Valve's game as it enters a crowded market.