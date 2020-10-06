Razer made a Visa card for gamers so naturally it has an LED

Razer is piloting a new prepaid card program in partnership with Visa, and if you were wondering how the gaming peripheral maker would put its stamp on something so comparatively mundane to its usual offerings, the answer is LED lighting. Did you expect anything different?

Taking a cue from Apple, the Razer Card combines the option of making digital payments with a virtual card and payment app (Razer Pay), with a physical numberless card you can carry in your wallet or purse. If going the latter route, you can choose between the Standard card or, if you want Razer's logo to glow green when making a payment (and who doesn't?), the Premium card.

You will have to do without RGB lighting though, because let's face it, that would be a silly feature on a credit card. Just bananas, I tell you. So instead, you get a green LED, which is totally not silly. The opposite of bananas. As in, I just tossed my current credit cards into the trash bin because none of them have green LED lighting. I'm no rube, after all.

Offered through Razer Fintech, which is Razer's financial technology arm, the new prepaid cards net users 1 percent back on select purchases, and 5 percent back on items bought at Razer's online store. And there is a "gamified" rewards system in play.

"Access a unique gamified rewards system through the Razer Pay app, where unlike traditional cards’ loyalty programs, users go through a personalized experience to track, score and redeem rewards based on tasks and everyday transactions," Razer explains.

I know you're thinking—'You had me at LED, where can I sign up!?'. Slow down, Sparky. Most of you will have to wait as it is only being offer to 1,337 people in Singapore as part of a beta testing period before it launches outright.