Razer's new compact wireless BlackWidow is super cute but pricey

Razer has just pulled up with the new Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed release. It's a compact wireless follow on from its first wireless gaming keyboard, the BlackWidow V3 Pro, now sporting a 65% form factor.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed can connect three ways, via Bluetooth, USB-C, or through Razers low-latency wireless. It comes with doubleshot ABS keycaps, a whole host of lighting effects through the Razer Chroma RGB software, and is available with the range of Razer keyswitches.

Although former BlackWidow keyboard models haven't made their way onto our best gaming keyboards list, with the press release supposing "up to 200 hours of battery life," there may well be a place for it. But we'll have to wait and see when we get our hands on a sample.

Though by the looks of the price, perhaps not. $179.99 for half a keyboard is a bit steep.