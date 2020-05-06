Rainbow Six Siege's new limited mode turns Heresford Base into a 1920s British crime den

The newest limited time mode for Rainbow Six Siege re-imagines Heresford Base as the headquarters of a brutal 1920s era British crime gang. Not only that, but The Grand Larceny also introduces a new game mode, albeit one that doesn't stray too drastically from its source material.

The mode is called Stolen Goods: The defence team is tasked with protecting a number of safeboxes, while the offence team must try to open them. There's no preparation phase, and it's a shotgun focused affair, so expect a lot of messy close quarters encounters.

Also expect a lot of cool destruction. According to Ubisoft, "players will be informed where the Safeboxes are located, alongside adjustments to flooring that will remove select metal beams after destruction, allowing players to be even more creative with their shotguns." Apparently this version of Heresford really ups the ante on destructibility.

Most operators will be unlocked for all, with a handful of exceptions: Glaz, Nomad, Buck, Montagne, Blitz, Cavira, Kali, Clash, Blackbeard, Lion and IQ are all out. There's also a bunch of new customisation items, which you can either earn in-game or buy with credits or renown. The event starts tomorrow and runs until May 20.