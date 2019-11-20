Rainbow Six Siege kicks off a Money Heist crossover event, free weekend begins tomorrow

Ubisoft has teamed up with Netflix for a Rainbow Six Siege event based on the Spanish crime drama series La Casa de Papel, better known to US audiences as Money Heist. You don't actually get heist any money, though: Instead, Attackers must rescue a hostage dressed in the show's distinctive red outfit and Dali mask, who's being held by Defenders in the game's Bank map.

The hostage isn't the only one done up in the eye-catching outfit. Hibana, an Attacker, and Vigil, a Defender, will rock the same look over the course of the event. If you dig the style, you'll be able to purchase them for keeps through the in-game store: Hibana’s Heist Bundle contains the Red Jumpsuit uniform, Emboldened headgear, Tokyo charm and Regal Mint weapon skin for the TYPE-89, while Vigil’s Accomplice Bundle has the Red Jumpsuit uniform, Nameless headgear, the Surrealist charm and Fresh Paper weapon skin for the K1A. Both bundles will be available for approximately one year after the event ends.

It's a little disappointing that the Money Heist event isn't an actual money heist, especially since it'd be so easy to set up. Just change the hostage into a huge bag of money, and bam, it's a money heist. That's literally all you have to do. And imagine how much fun it would be if Ubisoft gave masks and red jumpsuits to every operator in the mode, with only minor cosmetic variations to each of them. I bet that'd spark some interesting post-match conversations.

Rainbow Six Siege is also going free to play for the weekend. From 8 am ET on November 21 to 3 pm ET on November 24, the full game—including the Money Heist event—will be fully free on all platforms. It's also on sale for the weekend for up to 70 percent off, depending on the edition. Check out some extended Money Heist gameplay below.