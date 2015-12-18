Rainbow Six Siege free this weekend

Hot on the heels of its first big patch, Rainbow Six Siege will be free to try this weekend—if you can get a referral from someone who already owns it. Each Rainbow Six player gets four referral codes to give out, and if that's you, you can claim them here. The free weekend opens today at 6:01pm EST and continues through to Monday 21, 12:01pm EST.

James is a bit mad about Rainbow Six Siege, and it's most certainly better with friends, so there's a lot to recommend the offer. Now that Ubisoft has squashed its more offensive hit detection issues (or so it claims), I wonder whether the drive for players is a simple appreciation of money or if it's hoping to establish a base for competitive play.