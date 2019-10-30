Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor will likely get crossplay soon

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is working to install crossplay functionality in its PvP titles, the company's CEO Yves Guillemot said today. Speaking during an earnings call, the executive said that it's not just a pipe dream: it's already being worked on.

"Our goal is to put crossplay on all the PvP games we have, over time," he said (via Gamesindustry.biz). "That's well on the way."

While Guillemot stopped short of confirming which PvP games were getting the support, it's likely that Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor will be first cabs off the rank, given their multiplayer focus and enduring support. The publisher's Smash Bros-esque fighter Brawlhalla already supports crossplay between certain platforms.

Crossplay has been a point of contention this console generation: while Sony has long supported crossplay between PC and PS4, it was late to support the functionality with other consoles. Now it's formally supported on PS4, meaning it's up to developers whether to implement it or not. Overall, the days of being cordoned off according to your platform seem to be coming to an end.

That said, if I played Rainbow Six Siege on a console, I'm not sure I'd want to be competing with mouse and keyboard players. Some Fortnite players expressed disapproval when crossplay support was implemented across all devices.