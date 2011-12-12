Rainbow Six Patriots trailer talks bailouts, shows bombs

[VAMS id="xlK6Dqz145jB5"]

With a vaguely zeitgeisty spiel about home foreclosures and bailouts, domestic terrorist organisation, The Patriots, vigorously wave the "we're evil" flag by throwing a bomb-laden man out of a window to be detonated among the civilians far below. Judging from this bit of CGI and the previous trailer , throwing innocent people from a great height and then exploding them is going to be a recurring theme in Rainbow Six: Patriots. Edgy!

Though there's still no in-game footage, few solid details, and it's due out in 2013, Rainbow 6: Patriots is already available to Pre-order on the Ubisoft shop .