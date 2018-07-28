Quake Champions is getting new game modes, including capture the flag

Start learning those strafe jumping routes, because Quake Champions is about to add a long-awaited capture the flag mode, developer id Software has announced.

It will arrive on the public test server "soon" alongside two other game modes: Slipgate and Arcade. Slipgate is a no-respawn, 4v4, attack vs defense mode in which the offensive team has to seal the defending team's slipgate portal before it opens completely, and defenders have to eliminate all attackers to win. Everyone spawns with all weapons, full health and full armour.

In CTF, teams will compete in 20-minute matches, and will switch sides on the map halfway through. You won't be able to use your champion's abilities while carrying the flag, so make sure you've got someone to protect you.

Matches may finish early if one team reaches an as-of-yet undecided flag cap limit—that will be one of the things id Software works out during public testing.

Arcade mode will have a separate queue outside of quickplay and ranked, and it will essentially be a place where you can play matches with wacky rule sets. For example, you might play a "rockets only" match, or a match where you get a new random champion at every respawn. New rule sets will be added to the arcade regularly.

The new modes were announced in a developer livestream yesterday, during which the team also confirmed that players will be able to add bots to custom games next month. The change will coincide with slightly reduced bot accuracy, as well as a new “Vs. AI” team deathmatch mode where you and three other players can hone your skills against a team of bots.

To watch the stream back in full, click here, or read a post-stream blog post here.