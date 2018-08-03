Purported AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000 series packaging is big and bold

AMD is expected to release its second generation Threadripper processors any day now, and we know the one question that's been gnawing at your brain: What will the packaging look like!? Okay, maybe not, but it's been answered anyway.

It's also pretty cool looking, based on a handful of leaked images. Here is a look at one of the them, courtesy of Videocardz.

Source: Videocardz. Click for original. (Image credit: Videocardz)

It appears AMD is going with a bigger, more splashy retail box than it did for its first-gen Threadripper chips (which AMD was pretty proud of). As shown above, the processor sits behind a transparent plastic window, situated on the crest of a polygonal mountain.

There has already been an unboxing of one of AMD's upcoming Threadripper chips, though the video of it has since been taken down, likely at the behest of AMD. Based on what was shown, the new CPUs will come with a mounting bracket, socket screwdriver, an AMD sticker, and documentation.



Source: Videocardz. Click for original. (Image credit: Videocardz)

AMD's next round of Threadripper chips will culminate in a 32-core/64-thread CPU. That's obviously way overkill for gaming (same goes for Threadripper in general), but for heavily threaded workloads and certain content creation chores, it figures to be a workhorse.

As for the packaging, job well done AMD. Now who will be the first to mod a handle and turn it into a collectible lunchbox?