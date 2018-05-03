PUBG's latest update adds a new car, a new gun, and a 'heap' of weapon balance changes (Updated)

Update: PUBG's latest update is live. As detailed in our original story below, PC 1.0 Update #12 is a "big one" that brings with it a new map selection menu, a new Mirado vehicle, and improvements to the Miramar battleground.

As detailed in its updated patch notes, players can now also adjust their reticle style in-game, and preferences will be remembered across play sessions. The reticle on the 3x scope has been updated, says developer PUBG Corp, and vertical mouse sensitivity is now 0.7 by default. The developer suggests setting both to 1.0 to achieve 1:1 vertical:horizontal sensitivity.

PUBG Corp also points players towards new information on limb shot modifiers, grips and attachments in PC 1.0 Update #12's revised patch notes. Likewise, the dev notes the Target Practice pan skin will no longer be available to buy from May 17 onward.

Our original story follows.

PC 1.0 Update #12 is now live and it’s a big one!✔️ Map Selection ✔️ Weapon Balancing ✔️ New Scopes and Attachments✔️ New Weapon (SLR) ✔️ New Vehicle (Mirado) ✔️ Much more! Check out the full list of patch notes here: https://t.co/eBdpb1AAye pic.twitter.com/MwZxESTjD6May 3, 2018

Original story:

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds update 12 is a "big one," with a new map selection menu, improvements to the Miramar map, a muscular new vehicle called the Mirado, and the usual array of tweaks and bug fixes. There's also a major focus on weapon balance changes, which PUBG Corp said will necessitate a longer wait for this update to go from the test server to live.

"We’re going to keep the changes on the test server for longer than we normally would," the studio said. "We’ll be listening and and making changes based on your feedback before pushing this update to live. So please share your thoughts with us!"

The goal, the studio said last week, is to reduce the dominance of certain weapons in the game so that players are freer to fight with guns they like, rather than whatever happens to be the most powerful. To make that happen, pistols, SMGs, and LMGs are getting buffed (except the Tommy Gun, a weapon which will always be perfect just as it is), while shotguns and auto rifles take a nerf and DMRs—Designated Marksman Rifles—are an up-and-down jumble.

PUBG guns by the numbers

The Mirado is a "classic muscle car," restricted to the Miramar map, that developers say will be "a compliment to the other unique vehicles on Miramar: The van is extremely sturdy, but slow and ineffective when taken off-road; the pickup is great for off-road travel; and the Mirado is the fastest way to blaze down a highway."

The patch also adds a new weapon called the SLR, a 7.62mm DMR that hits, and kicks, harder than the SKS, a variety of new weapon attachments, the map selection option (which actually enables you to select multiple maps, so you'll be dropped into one at random—a bit pointless now but potentially useful when there are more than two maps) and selectable reticles on certain sights. Hit up Steam for the full patch notes.