PUBG 'Metal Rain' event has eight-player squads, flare guns and falling UAZs

This week's PUBG event, dubbed Metal Rain, takes us to Erangel, where eight-player squads (up to 12 squads in total) get to fight over flare guns hidden throughout the map's usual loot locations. And no, you won't be fighting with the flare guns, that would be silly. Instead, you'll use them to call down "heavily-armored UAZs". That's one in the picture above: they don't look like they'll blow up easily.

The flare gun spawn spots won't be fixed, so the event won't devolve into a desperate sprint to a series of hotspots. If the flare gun is shot inside the safe zone, care packages will be dropped, but if you shoot one outside of the safe zone you'll get the aforementioned UAZ.

The event launches now, and will end April 22 at 7pm PDT, and April 23 at 4am CEST, 11am KST and 12pm AEST.

Here are the rest of the event rules: