We're giving away PUBG 4x4km map test keys here

We got a quick look at PUBG's new 4x4km map, codenamed 'Savage,' during GDC. At one-quarter the size of the two existing maps, Savage should produce brutal and fast rounds of battle royale—and you might not have to wait long to try it for yourself.

On Monday, April 2, PUBG will begin the first round of closed experimental testing for its 4x4km map. You can take part in the test even if you don't own PUBG, and we have a bunch of keys to give away so you can do just that.

We're giving away these keys in a raffle, and entering does not guarantee a code. Click the link below and enter your email to put your name into the hat, and before the test starts tonight, we'll trigger the raffle and codes will be emailed to up to 2,000 randomly-selected entrants. Good luck!

(Note: Godankey won't keep your email address after sending your code, and we won't see it.)

The map will become available for testers on Monday, April 2, at 7 pm PDT, and the testing will end on April 5 at 4 am PDT.