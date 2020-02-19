PUBG is raising funds for Australia with a limited-edition frying pan

The bush fires that have ravaged Australia over the past several months are now "contained" thanks in large part to the onset of heavy rains—which, unfortunately, has also resulted in major flooding, damaging winds, and dangerous surf. But the devastation left behind, including 33 deaths, an estimated 3000 homes destroyed, and as many as one million animals lost, must still be dealt with. To help with that effort, PUBG Corporation has released a limited-edition charity frying pan skin for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, with all funds raised earmarked for Australian fire relief.

The Australia Fire Relief Pan, as it's poetically named, features original art (of a koala and a kangaroo, naturally) by community artist @SWatercolour. It will be available from today until March 18 for $3 on PC, while console players will be able to purchase it from February 27 to March 26 for 300 G-Coins. Once the sales are concluded, funds raised will be donated in a lump sum to an as-yet-unnamed charity.

100% of the profit raised from the Australia Fire Relief - Pan skin will be donated to help communities across Australia with immediate bushfire relief and future support.Thanks to community artist @SWatercolour for kindly contributing his original art. pic.twitter.com/tILABk07eDFebruary 19, 2020

"For those who purchase the pan, we thank you for your contribution to this effort. If the pan is not for you, we encourage you to research the disaster relief efforts and donate directly to a charity of your choosing," the PUBG Team wrote.

"It will take some time for Australia and its environment to recover from a disaster of this scale, but we are thankful to be in a position where we can help in some way and are grateful to have fans like you willing to contribute to such a worthy cause."

Other game-related fundraising efforts for Australian fire relief include a tremendously successful Humble Bundle, the most expensive ship sale in EVE Online's history, an Outback Relief Pack in Modern Warfare that rang up $1.6 million, a swanky real-life Destiny 2 t-shirt, and a Hunt: Showdown DLC pack that's available for purchase until March 31.