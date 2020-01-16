A special Humble Bundle is raising funds for Australian animal rescues

The folks at Humble Bundle are raising funds for animal charities in Australia through sales of the big Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle. Unlike most Humble Bundles, this one offers just one tier, for $25, with all funds raised going to charity: The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Australia, WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service), and the World Wildlife Fund.
The bundle will be available for one week and goes for $25, which you can divide between the three charities as you see fit. If you want, you can kick in more—the top contributor so far, Furd, paid $501 for the package.
Here's what's included:
- Void Bastards
- Hollow Knight
- Armello
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 + Australia Paint Pack DLC
- Duck Game
- Hand of Fate 2
- Paradigm
- Crawl
- The Adventure Pals
- Regular Human Basketball
- Satellite Reign
- Hacknet + Hacknet Labyrinths DLC
- Mr. Shifty
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Assault Android Cactus+
- Frog Detective
- Framed Collection
- Think of the Children
- Feather
- Tower of Guns
- Rising Dusk
- Death Squared
- Paperbark
- Quest of Dungeons
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Gardens Between
- Paper Fire Rookie
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Machinarium
The bushfires that continue to rage across Australia have taken a particularly devastating toll on the animal population, with some experts saying that up to one billion animals have died as a result. The fires have also destroyed nearly six million hectares of bush, decimating animal habitats.
Other developers and publishers, including Bungie, Crytivo, and Activision are also raising funds to support Australian fire relief efforts.