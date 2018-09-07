PUBG adds training mode, MK47 Mutant rifle, Tukshai vehicle in hefty update

As promised at Gamescom, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' training mode has arrived. Courtesy of its substantial PC 1.0 Update #21, the latest offering also brings a new weapon and a new vehicle—the MK47 Mutant and the Tukshai.

PUBG's training mode is teased in the trailer above, and can be joined in-game via the main lobby. It's 2x2km in size, says developer PUBG Corp, and kicks off when there are more than five players lined up in the matchmaking queue. Players can join individual sessions up to five minutes after they've kicked off, and sessions host a maximum of 20 bodies.

"If there are still less than 5 players after 5 minutes, the session will start with the original number of players present and other players cannot join the session," reads this Steam Community post. Training sessions last for 30 minutes at a time, and players cannot drop below 1hp for the duration. Get the lay of the land:

Found all on three maps, the MK47 Mutant is an automatic rifle with two firing modes: single shot and two-round burst. It take 7.62mm bullets, has a 20 round capacity, supports almost all types of attachments and looks like this:

The new Tukshai vehicle, on the other hand, is a slow, three-person scooter-cart combo that's exclusive to Sanhok and substitutes the UAZ, Dacia and Minibus. It looks like this:

PUBG's also PC 1.0 Update #21 rolls out a new supply system, which grants players rewards based on play time and completed missions. Filling your survival gauge, for example, lets you level up—and levelling up nets you a reward. Missions will be refreshed daily and weekly, says PUBG Corp.

Full patch notes for PUBG's PC 1.0 Update #21 can be found here—including notes on UI tweaks, BP system adjustments and details of its newest laser sight attachment. Let's part ways with some moving pictures of the latter.