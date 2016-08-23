Every PlayStation 3 game you'll be able to play on PC through PS Now

We learned today that Sony will be bringing its game streaming service, PlayStation Now, to PC, which means over 400 PlayStation 3 games will soon be playable on your laptop or desktop. To be clear, no local emulation or porting is taking place—PS Now streams games to you over the internet in the same way OnLive once did, and is the result of Sony's acquisition of Gaikai.
Game streaming has obvious drawbacks compared to local processing (no modding for 4K support, I'm afraid), and the video quality and input lag are of course tied to Sony's servers and the quality of your internet connection. Back in January, our friends at TechRadar said that "it's not until 10 to 15Mbps that you'll truly reach the promised land of uninterrupted gameplay." You can test your connection speed at speedtest.net or speedof.me to see how you might fare.
But assuming PS Now does work well on PC—not too much input lag, not too much artifacting—it's an exciting prospect: hundreds of games that have never been on PC for $20 a month. A few obvious call-outs are Shadow of the Colossus, Journey, ICO, and The Last of Us, as well as the PS3 entries in the Uncharted series, the God of War series, the Ratchet & Clank series, the Disgaea series, the Killzone series, and the inFamous series. The most important game on the list, obviously, is Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time.
We don't know exactly when PS Now is launching on PC, but we'll give it a good test as soon as it's available. In the meantime, below is every game currently on the service—Sony says more games are coming, as well.
Every game on PS Now
Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I DON’T KNOW!
Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Air Conflicts - Secret Wars
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
Alien Spidy
All Zombies Must Die!
Alone in the Dark: Inferno
Alpha Protocol
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna Extended Edition
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua Panic!
Arcana Heart 3
Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
Armageddon Riders
Assassin’s Creed®
Assassin’s Creed® Brotherhood
Assassin’s Creed® II
Assassin’s Creed® III
Assassin’s Creed® Revelations
Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
Asura's Wrath
Atelier Ayesha
Atelier Escha & Logy
Atelier Rorona Plus
Back to Bed
Back to the Future™: Episode 1 - It's About Time
Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue
Batman: Arkam Asylum
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battle Fantasia
BATTLE OF TILES EX
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Bellator MMA Onslaught
Ben 10 Omniverse
Ben 10 Omniverse 2
Bentley's Hackpack
Big Sky: Infinity
Bionic Commando: Rearmed
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
Bioshock
BioShock 2
BioShock Infinite
BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
Blood Knights
BloodRayne: Betryal
Bodycount
Bomberman Ultra
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Borderlands The Pre-sequel
Bound by Flame
Braid
Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack
Cel Damage HD
Child of Light
Chime Super Deluxe
Choplifter HD
Class of Heroes 2G
Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
Contrast
Costume Quest 2
Counter Spy
Crash Commando
Crazy Taxi
Critter Crunch
Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
Damnation
Dark Void
Darksiders
Darksiders II
Darkstalkers Resurrection
de Blob 2
Dead Island
Dead Island Riptide
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
Dead Rising 2
Dead Rising 2: Off the Record
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deadliest Warrior: The Game
Death Track: Resurrection
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Derrick the Deathfin
detuned
Devil May Cry 4
Devil May Cry HD Collection
DiRT 3
DiRT Showdown
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Divekick
Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
Dogfight 1942
Doki-Doki Universe
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Fin Soup
Dragon's Lair
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
Duke Nukem Forever
Dynasty Warriors 7
Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
Earth Defense Force 2025
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
Eat Them!
echochrome
El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
Elefunk
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
Entwined
Escape Dead Island
Eternal Sonata
Ethan: Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
Everyday Shooter
F.E.A.R. (Campaign Mode)
F1 2013
F1 2014
F1 RACE STARS
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Falling Skies
Farming Simulator
Farming Simulator 15
Fat Princess
Final Exam
Final Fight: Double Impact
fLOW
Flower
Frogger Returns
Fuel Overdose
Galaga Legions DX
Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
Go! Puzzle
God of War HD
God of War II
God of War III
God of War: Ascension
God of War: Chains of Olympus
God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
Gravity Crash
Grid 2
Grid Autosport
Guacamelee!
Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator
Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton's Great Adventure
Hamsterball
Heavenly Sword
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
Hoard
Hohokum
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
Hustle Kings
ibb & obb
ICO
inFAMOUS
inFAMOUS 2
inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Jeopardy
Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Journey
Judge Dee - The City God Case
Jurassic Park: The Game
Karateka
Katamari Forever
Killzone 2
Killzone 3
Killzone HD
King Oddball
Knytt Underground
Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends
Kung Fu Rabbit
Le Tour de France™ - Season 2014
Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
Legasista
Legend of Kay Anniversary
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Batman: The Videogame
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
Lemmings
Linger in Shadows
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
LUMINES Supernova
Machinarium
Magic Orbz
Magrunner: Dark Pulse
Magus
Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom
Mamorukun Curse!
Mars: War Logs
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond
Mega Man 10
Mega Man 9
Mercury HG
Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
Monster High: New Ghoul in School
Mortal Kombat
Moto GP 13
Motorcycle Club
Motorstorm RC
MotorStorm: Apocalypse
MouseCraft
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Reflex
MX vs. ATV Supercross
MX vs. ATV: Untamed
Narco Terror
NBA 2K14
Nights Into Dreams
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
Ninja Gaiden Sigma
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
Numblast
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
Of Orcs and Men™
Okabu
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Order Up!!
Overlord 2
Overlord: Raising Hell
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX
Painkiller: Hell & Damnation
Papo & Yo
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2
PID (Peculiar Destination)
PixelJunk Eden
PixelJunk Eden Encore
PixelJunk Monsters
PixelJunk Monsters Encore
PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
PixelJunk Shooter
PixelJunk Shooter 2
PixelJunk Sidescroller
Piyotama
Planet Minigolf
Planets Under Attack
Poker Night 2
Port Royale 3: Gold
Proteus
Puppeteer
Pure Chess
Puzzle Agent
Q*Bert: Rebooted
R-Type Dimensions
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (Single Player Only)
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
Raiden IV Overkill
Rain
Rainbow Moon
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Origins
Realms of Ancient War
Record of Agarest War
Record of Agarest War 2
Record of Agarest War Zero
Red Faction Battlegrounds
Red Faction: Armageddon
Red Faction: Guerilla
Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All
Red Johson's Chronicles
Renegade Ops
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD
Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
Resistance 3
Retrograde
Ricochet HD
Rio
Rise of the Argonauts
Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition
Rocket Knight
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
Rotastic
Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
Sacred 3: Gold Edition
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row 2
Saints Row IV
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Saints Row: The Third The Full Package
Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
Samurai Showdown
Savage Moon
Shadow of the Colossus
Shatter
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12
Skullgirls Encore
Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
Sky Fighter
Slender: The Arrival
Sly Cooper Collection
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
Snakeball
Sniper Elite V2
Sniper: Ghost Warrior
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
Sonic CD
Sonic Generations
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
Sound Shapes
Space Ace
Sparkle 2
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunker HD
Spelunky
StarDrone
Starhawk
Starwhal
Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
Stick it to the Man
Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
Strider
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
Super Mega Baseball
Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Super Stacker Party
Super Stardust HD
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Swarm
Syberia
Syberia II
Tales from Space: About a Blob
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2
Tales Of Monkey Island
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
THE BACONING
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Darkness 2
The Guided Fate Paradox
The King of Fighters XIII
The Last Guy
The Last of Us
The Last of Us: Left Behind
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
The Swapper
The UnderGarden™
The Unfinished Swan
The Walking Dead: Season Two: Episodes 1 & 2
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Wolf Among Us
Thomas was Alone
Titan Attacks!
Tokyo Jungle
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
Toy Home
Toybox Turbos
Trash Panic
Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
Truck Racer
Twisted Metal
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition
Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
Urban Trial FreeStyle
Vessel
Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
Wakeboarding HD
Warhawk
Way of the Samurai 3
Way of the Samurai 4
Wheel of Fortune
When Vikings Attack
White Knight Chronicles
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
WWE 2K15 (Single Player Only)
XBLAZE Code: Embryo
XCOM: Enemy Within
Zack Zero
Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
Zeno Clash II
Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge