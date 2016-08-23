Every PlayStation 3 game you'll be able to play on PC through PS Now

We learned today that Sony will be bringing its game streaming service, PlayStation Now, to PC, which means over 400 PlayStation 3 games will soon be playable on your laptop or desktop. To be clear, no local emulation or porting is taking place—PS Now streams games to you over the internet in the same way OnLive once did, and is the result of Sony's acquisition of Gaikai.

Game streaming has obvious drawbacks compared to local processing (no modding for 4K support, I'm afraid), and the video quality and input lag are of course tied to Sony's servers and the quality of your internet connection. Back in January, our friends at TechRadar said that "it's not until 10 to 15Mbps that you'll truly reach the promised land of uninterrupted gameplay." You can test your connection speed at speedtest.net or speedof.me to see how you might fare.

But assuming PS Now does work well on PC—not too much input lag, not too much artifacting—it's an exciting prospect: hundreds of games that have never been on PC for $20 a month. A few obvious call-outs are Shadow of the Colossus, Journey, ICO, and The Last of Us, as well as the PS3 entries in the Uncharted series, the God of War series, the Ratchet & Clank series, the Disgaea series, the Killzone series, and the inFamous series. The most important game on the list, obviously, is Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time.

We don't know exactly when PS Now is launching on PC, but we'll give it a good test as soon as it's available. In the meantime, below is every game currently on the service—Sony says more games are coming, as well.

Every game on PS Now

Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I DON’T KNOW!

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Air Conflicts - Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Alpha Protocol

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!

ArcaniA - The Complete Tale

Armageddon Riders

Assassin’s Creed®

Assassin’s Creed® Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed® II

Assassin’s Creed® III

Assassin’s Creed® Revelations

Assassin’s Creed® Rogue

Asura's Wrath

Atelier Ayesha

Atelier Escha & Logy

Atelier Rorona Plus

Back to Bed

Back to the Future™: Episode 1 - It's About Time

Barbie and Her Sisters Puppy Rescue

Batman: Arkam Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Ben 10 Omniverse

Ben 10 Omniverse 2

Bentley's Hackpack

Big Sky: Infinity

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

Bioshock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betryal

Bodycount

Bomberman Ultra

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Borderlands The Pre-sequel

Bound by Flame

Braid

Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack

Cel Damage HD

Child of Light

Chime Super Deluxe

Choplifter HD

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash Bionic Bundle

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Counter Spy

Crash Commando

Crazy Taxi

Critter Crunch

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Damnation

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Darkstalkers Resurrection

de Blob 2

Dead Island

Dead Island Riptide

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Derrick the Deathfin

detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Doki-Doki Universe

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

echochrome

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Elefunk

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Entwined

Escape Dead Island

Eternal Sonata

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everyday Shooter

F.E.A.R. (Campaign Mode)

F1 2013

F1 2014

F1 RACE STARS

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Falling Skies

Farming Simulator

Farming Simulator 15

Fat Princess

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

fLOW

Flower

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

Galaga Legions DX

Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Go! Puzzle

God of War HD

God of War II

God of War III

God of War: Ascension

God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Ghosts of Sparta

Gravity Crash

Grid 2

Grid Autosport

Guacamelee!

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Hoard

Hohokum

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Hunter’s Trophy 2: America

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jeopardy

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Journey

Judge Dee - The City God Case

Jurassic Park: The Game

Karateka

Katamari Forever

Killzone 2

Killzone 3

Killzone HD

King Oddball

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends

Kung Fu Rabbit

Le Tour de France™ - Season 2014

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

Lemmings

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Edition

LUMINES Supernova

Machinarium

Magic Orbz

Magrunner: Dark Pulse

Magus

Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond

Mega Man 10

Mega Man 9

Mercury HG

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

Monster High: New Ghoul in School

Mortal Kombat

Moto GP 13

Motorcycle Club

Motorstorm RC

MotorStorm: Apocalypse

MouseCraft

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs. ATV Supercross

MX vs. ATV: Untamed

Narco Terror

NBA 2K14

Nights Into Dreams

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Numblast

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD

Of Orcs and Men™

Okabu

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Order Up!!

Overlord 2

Overlord: Raising Hell

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation

Papo & Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2

PID (Peculiar Destination)

PixelJunk Eden

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Sidescroller

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Poker Night 2

Port Royale 3: Gold

Proteus

Puppeteer

Pure Chess

Puzzle Agent

Q*Bert: Rebooted

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (Single Player Only)

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Origins

Realms of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Guerilla

Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All

Red Johson's Chronicles

Renegade Ops

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD

Resistance 3

Retrograde

Ricochet HD

Rio

Rise of the Argonauts

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rotastic

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row: The Third The Full Package

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Samurai Showdown

Savage Moon

Shadow of the Colossus

Shatter

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments

Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Dive: Proximity Flight

Sky Fighter

Slender: The Arrival

Sly Cooper Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Sound Shapes

Space Ace

Sparkle 2

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunker HD

Spelunky

StarDrone

Starhawk

Starwhal

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Stick it to the Man

Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition

Strider

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People

Super Mega Baseball

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stacker Party

Super Stardust HD

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Swarm

Syberia

Syberia II

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2

Tales Of Monkey Island

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

THE BACONING

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Darkness 2

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief

The Swapper

The UnderGarden™

The Unfinished Swan

The Walking Dead: Season Two: Episodes 1 & 2

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wolf Among Us

Thomas was Alone

Titan Attacks!

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toy Home

Toybox Turbos

Trash Panic

Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll

Truck Racer

Twisted Metal

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

Urban Trial FreeStyle

Vessel

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warhawk

Way of the Samurai 3

Way of the Samurai 4

Wheel of Fortune

When Vikings Attack

White Knight Chronicles

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K15 (Single Player Only)

XBLAZE Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics

Zeno Clash II

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge