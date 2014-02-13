Project CARS trailer reminds you that it's still gorgeous

Just in case you forgot, the latest trailer for racing simulator Project CARS is a good reminder that it still looks absolutely incredible. The "Community Assisted Racing Simulator," which was funded with Developer Slightly Mad Studio's WMD (World of Mass Development) crowdfunding platform is still in development and available only to backers, so for now all we can do is gawk.

Since the game is also headed to Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U this year, it's probably built to scale down quite a bit. But in the videos posted so far, and especially the screenshots posted by players in the games' beta , it easily looks like one of the most realistic racers to date. It will feature a dynamic time of day and weather system, pit stop gameplay, a comprehensive tuning system, and, of course, super realistic car physics. Besides looking better, the PC version will also support the Oculus Rift and SteamOS.

Developer Slightly Mad Studio, which previously worked on the Need for Speed Shift games, is also currently developing free-to-play racing MMO World of Speed, which will offer a more arcade-style experience.