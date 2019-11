Project CARS is a realistic racing sim with a silly name and some very shiny cars. This new trailer, showing off a variety of licensed Renault cars, is pretty damn gorgeous.

The game, which is due for release mid-May, boasts some impressive PC features, including Oculus Rift support and the ability to play the game in 12K if you're lucky enough to own a supercomputer.

For a taste of how pretty Project CARS is on PC, check out our 4K screenshot gallery.