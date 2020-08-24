Project Cars 3 – the cheapest way to get it on PC in Australia

Project Cars 3 releases on August 28 in Australia, but if you're planning on walking into a brick and mortar store to buy it: don't. Project Cars 3 isn't getting a physical edition on PC in Australia, but there are several online retailers going neck-to-neck on the cheapest price.

This third instalment in the sim racer is actually shedding some of its ultra-serious sim trappings. More to the point, if you're keener on games that lean heavier into the arcade experience, Project Cars 3 will probably be more appealing than its predecessors. That said, this third game is also designed for the serious folk, and it boasts VR support, too. Justin wrote up some hands-on impressions in early August and it all sounds promising.

Without further ado, here are the current pre-order prices for the Standard Edition of Project Cars 3 in Australia. If you see other (legit - not grey market) cheaper deals around, be sure to let us know in the comments.

Fanatical - AU$80.51

Green Man Gaming - AU$81.39

Humble Store - AU$83.80 (Includes AU$7.62 store credit)

Steam - AU$89.95

...and here are the prices for Project Cars 3: Deluxe Edition, which includes the game's Season Pass and three day early access.

Fanatical - AU$127.41

Green Man Gaming - AU$128.88

Humble Store - AU$132.70 (Includes AU$12.06 store credit)

Steam - AU$134.95

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.