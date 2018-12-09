Project Cars 2 and Just Cause 3 among early unlocks for next Humble bundle

Slick racer Project Cars 2, dungeon crawler Wizard of Legend and Just Cause 3 are your early unlocks for January's Humble Monthly Bundle. Subscribe now for $12 and you can play them straight away, and you'll get a bunch more games next month.

It's a strong trio, with Project Cars 2 the standout. It's one of the best racers on PC—Phil lauded its "serious racing for serious racers" in his review. Also, it's never dipped below $15 on any store, so it's worth the price of entry on its own.

Just Cause 3 isn't as good, and is regularly on sale for $5 or less, but if you never got round to its explosions and ridiculous open-world stunts, now's your chance.

As for Wizard of Legends, it's a brutal spell-slinging rogue-like that Austin had a blast with earlier this year, even though the difficulty cut his runs painfully short. 95 percent of its Steam reviews are positive, and because it's a recent release it hasn't been on sale for less than $12.

Paying $12 for the three is therefore great value—especially if you're a racing enthusiast. You can pick them up here. After paying for a month you can cancel your subscription before the next bundle.