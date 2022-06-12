Potion Craft is leaving early access soon, with new quests, ingredients and potions

Audio player loading…

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator just made an appearance on the PC Gaming Show. Players have been brewing potions since early access kicked off last year, and now it's nearly done, with developer niceplay and publisher tinyBuild planning to nudge it out the door in the third quarter of 2022. In the meantime, watch the trailer above to get an idea of what the move to 1.0 means.

Alchemists will have access to a new potion base and alchemy map, new salts and map mechanics, more ingredients and a revamped element system, brand new potions, and more quests, which will also have additional requirements.

The early access phase appears to have gone down very well, garnering it a Very Positive user rating on Steam (opens in new tab). It's well deserved, too. I'm entirely worn out on crafting systems, but it turns out that a game almost entirely dedicated to the act is still capable of hooking me.

See, the journey to create each potion is a mini-adventure, embarked upon from the safety of your shop. By adding ingredients, mashing them up, pumping the bellow and diluting where required, you'll see your potion take a journey across the map. Keep pushing into the unknown and you'll encounter effects, experience nodes, but also dangers that could ruin your concoction. You only want the best for your customers, who range from farmers wanting some help with their crops to knights looking for a little more protection against dragons.

It's all delightfully tactile and blessed with striking art designed to evoke a medieval manuscript, and I found the whole process incredibly soothing until I finally declared that Potion Craft had finally given me a crafting system I didn't hate (opens in new tab).

Potion Craft is currently available in early access on Steam, and at launch it will also be making the jump to GOG.