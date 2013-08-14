Popular

Polycount's VG Remix contest is full of beautiful low-poly game dioramas

By

You'll probably know Polycount from their occasional Valve-partnered contests. Some of the site's users have made items now found in Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2 . Those items have gone on to secure their creators big money hats, to be worn in a big money houses, built atop big money islands. (They made a lot of money, is what I'm saying.) The site also runs less lucrative, but equally creative contests - like this one in partnership with Sketchfab . The brief was to create low-poly gaming dioramas in the tool, and the results is a series of excellent, interactive tributes full of charm and detail.

You'll find a few (PC relevant) relevant examples below. Be sure to full-screen them for maximum impact, and remember: this is only a tiny portion of the full, frequently amazing thread .

Canabalt by adam

Dishonored by AzzaMat

Enemy Territory: Quake Wars by Shiv

The Secret of Monkey Island by hopgood

X-COM: UFO Defense by Saiblade

Mirror's Edge by robert.nally

I'll stop there before I accidentally embed the entire thread. Do go and browse it .

Voting for the contest's winner is due to take place next week. Good luck to everyone who entered.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
