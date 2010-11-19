Popular

Poker Night at the Inventory is out on Monday

Telltale's Poker Night at the Inventory, a poker game starring Team Fortress 2's Heavy and Penny Arcade's Tycho, among others, is set to launch on Monday. The game gives players the opportunity to win a series of exclusive items for TF2, and there's a poker hat for the Heavy going as a preorder bonus. The game will be $5 at launch, but can be pre-ordered now for $4.50 on Steam . Head here for an overview of the items on offer, and here for the trailer.

