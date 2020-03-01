Please enjoy this nature documentary about the ordinary animals of Destiny 2

It is well known that Destiny 2 contains a large number of the following: Guns, aliens, wizards, alien wizards, alien wizard guns, explosions, gibberish science-fantasy words, moons. But did you also know it contains large-mouth bass? Bats? Cats? Four-eyed frogs? I’ll be honest, I did not know this. That’s where Creatures of Destiny: A Nature Documentary comes in. YouTube channel Kimber Prime has come up with a fun tour of the little things you can find in Destiny 2, made after the style of famous nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough. A few family-friendly jokes. A calm disposition. Wry quips. Ravens parroting Lord Shaxx. I found it enjoyable, and perhaps you will too: