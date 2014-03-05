Play Planetside 2 with PC Gamer this weekend!

It's war!

News writers sprint nervously between desks, veteran editors stare gruffly into the middle-distance, and Chris solemnly queues up the Les Misérables soundtrack. PC Gamer is going to war! (Again!) And you've been enlisted, soldier. Whether battle-hardened war hero, or barely out of boot-camp, we need your help.

Who are we fighting? Who do you think? Our despicable enemies/respected friends at Rock, Paper, Shotgun have issued a call-to-arms to their Vanu hordes. As proud Terran warriors, and rival PC gaming publication, it's our duty to quash this uprising. Join us, and help grind their bones into paste have an enjoyable time participating in some friendly first-person competition.

We'll be Oscar Mike on the Miller EU sever this Sunday, March 9th, at 7pm GMT.

Never played Planetside 2? Don't own Planetside 2? Neither of these things matter. It's free to download , and pretty easy to jump into. Extra bodies are always welcome, especially when we're staring down the RPS rabble. Just head here for details on how to join the PCG Outfit, and visit their dedicated site for further instructions and Mumble server info.

See you on the battlefield!