Play Grand Theft Auto IV as an elephant. Or a dragon. Or with the Slender Man.

Perhaps crime doesn't pay - but what if you were an elephant? Or a dragon? Or a nightmare creature? In those cases, you may have an entirely different concept of what 'pay' means. The Slender Man, I'm guessing, does not take a wage. Dragons are hoarders. Elephants just want to get them some fruit, bark and leaves. For sixteen hours a day. Or else they'll starve to death.

The point is, Liberty City is a very different place if you're running over pedestrians as anyone other than a traumatised war veteran - and GTA IV modder indirivacua has a talent for, well, adding psychotic safari animals and mythological creatures to Grand Theft Auto IV. We've spent a lot of time trying to figure out who Grand Theft Auto V's protagonist is going to be - but honestly, I'd rather it be farm animal. Seriously. Rockstar? Keep the voice actor. That's fine. Just let me play as a horse. Let me play out the tragedy of a world-weary horse of action.

Here, via PCGamesN , is an elephant running people over:

Here's a giraffe .

Here's a man punching the Slender Man until he falls down.

A dragon , who appears to be hammered.

Finally: indirivacua's horse , taking it to the limit.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
