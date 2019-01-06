Play golf in Doom with the Hellshots mod

"Pretty self-explanatory, really. Put the ball in the hole." It sounds simple—but in golf, it never is, especially when you've got to putt your way around demons trying to tear your arms off. That's what happens in one of the holes in Hellshots Golf, a mod for Doom that replaces your shotgun with a driver and asks you to make your way around a full 18-hole course in as few shots as possible.

Aside from the one hole with demons, it should be as relaxing as a round on a real course, albeit in more imaginative locales. The holes include the inside of a refrigerator, a Van Gogh painting, a lava pit with a giant skull at the bottom, and everything in-between. Each of them have shortcuts for riskier shots: a skyscraper course has steel girders that you can trickle your ball across to get between buildings, if your aim is good.

You'll get a preview of your stroke to tell you where the ball will go, and you can view it from all angles with a free-flying camera. If you don't like how things are turning out, you can return to the start of the hole and reset your score at any time.

To play, you'll need a copy of Doom plus the Zandronum, ZDoom, or GZDoom mod platforms. If you're using Zandronum you can play multiplayer, where you get a paint gun to graffiti each hole as you go.

To download it, head to creator TerminusEst13's itch.io page. They're hoping to add another 18 holes in the future.

If you want to know more, YouTuber ICARUSLIV3S tested it out in the video below.

Thanks, PCGamesN.