Play Battlefield 5 during its first week and get two free in-game items

In August, Battlefield 5's release date was delayed to November 20. As a means of compensating players for their patience, DICE will give players two free in-game items—so long as they sign-in during its first week of release.

Announced via Twitter, the developer's general manager Oscar Gabrielson says early adopters will receive the Oscar Mike Helmet and Oscar Mike Emblem. A coinciding press release says the names of the items derive from "military radio jargon used on the front lines." Logging on during week one will see the items appear as shipments in the Armory.

Today we were going to launch #BattlefieldV, but as you know we pushed the release a month to get extra time for polish and act on all the feedback you’ve given us. You've been super patient with us and as a token of our appreciation, our team built a small gift. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/q1kyUtXh6cOctober 19, 2018

Alongside a Mark Strong-narrated singleplayer mode, and the fact you can build a snowman behind enemy lines, Battlefield 5 has a battle royale mode named Firestorm. Here's everything we know about that.

And here's another look at BF5's campaign trailer: